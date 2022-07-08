Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,766,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,766,000 after buying an additional 244,900 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 676,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,977,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,859,000 after buying an additional 24,668 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 626,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,993,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,838,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $885.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.