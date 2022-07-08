Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Purchases A$68,345.48 in Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCGGet Rating) insider Ryan O’Hare purchased 911,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,345.48 ($46,811.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Comms Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comms Group Limited engages in the information and communication technology (ICT) business. It provides hosted voice, data, enterprise networks, and cloud-based communication and communication enablement services to business customers. The company offers cloud hosted IP telephony, a voice and video platform; voice, SIP trunking, business mobile, and inbound telephony services; NBN products, fibre services, and international data services; and managed services and network security solutions.

