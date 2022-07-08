Comparing TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) & Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TROOPS has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TROOPS and Cambium Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambium Networks 1 3 4 1 2.56

Cambium Networks has a consensus target price of $38.22, suggesting a potential upside of 140.24%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than TROOPS.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Cambium Networks 5.17% 15.77% 7.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TROOPS and Cambium Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $3.68 million 62.12 -$8.41 million N/A N/A Cambium Networks $335.85 million 1.27 $37.42 million $0.55 28.93

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats TROOPS on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TROOPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company provides SaaS and app development, project-based and API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and offers property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software. The company offers point-to-point backhaul, point-to-multipoint distribution, Wi-Fi access, cnMatrix ethernet enterprise switching, cnReach IIoT, cnVision video surveillance transport, and cnMaestro and network management tools and solutions. It also offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at 2 gigabytes per second. The company also offers cnPilot and Xirrus Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums and outdoor public Wi-Fi spots; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks; and cnVision solutions for video surveillance and CCTV deployments. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, mobile network operators, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Caribbean and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. The was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

