Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 456.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.