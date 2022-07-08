Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Conformis has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 2,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281,841 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 352,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 294,813 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Conformis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 477,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis (Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Further Reading

