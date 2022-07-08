Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.06. Conifer has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.54 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

