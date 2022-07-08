CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 183.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,275 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,513.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,319 shares of company stock worth $2,275,197. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

