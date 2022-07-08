Contrasting AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) & Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) and AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and AerSale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Distribution Solutions Group 3.42% 20.28% 10.69% AerSale 10.70% 13.46% 11.65%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Distribution Solutions Group and AerSale, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AerSale 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of AerSale shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of AerSale shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and AerSale’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Distribution Solutions Group $417.73 million 2.39 $9.41 million $1.57 32.74 AerSale $340.44 million 2.39 $36.12 million $0.87 18.06

AerSale has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Distribution Solutions Group. AerSale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Distribution Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Distribution Solutions Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerSale has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Distribution Solutions Group beats AerSale on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc. sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

AerSale Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment also provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.