Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 47,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 656,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

