Cormark Downgrades Rio2 (CVE:RIO) to Market Perform

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.60. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rio2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday.

Get Rio2 alerts:

RIO stock opened at C$0.15 on Wednesday. Rio2 has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.64.

Rio2 ( CVE:RIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Rio2 will post 0.0623333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.