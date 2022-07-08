Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $514.38 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.29 and a 200-day moving average of $493.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $482.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

