Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

Shares of AON opened at $274.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.45 and a 200-day moving average of $289.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. AON’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

