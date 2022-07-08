Credit Suisse Group AG to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Credit Suisse Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

