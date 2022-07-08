CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 104.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CRH by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CRH by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CRH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.33) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Redburn Partners lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CRH from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.49.

CRH stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $54.54.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

