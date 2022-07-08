Critical Comparison: LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) vs. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -138.52% LiveVox -90.78% -86.50% -50.63%

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mullen Automotive and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67

LiveVox has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 389.02%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and LiveVox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 5.41 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -1.62 LiveVox $119.23 million 1.38 -$103.19 million ($1.47) -1.14

Mullen Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveVox. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveVox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mullen Automotive beats LiveVox on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About LiveVox (Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. It serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company has a strategic partnership with Telarus. LiveVox, Inc. was formerly known as Tools For Health, Inc. and changed its name to LiveVox, Inc. in June 2006. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

