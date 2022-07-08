Critical Review: Zentek (ZTEK) & Its Rivals

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Zentek to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zentek and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zentek Competitors 234 1051 1450 29 2.46

Zentek presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.41%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 49.57%. Given Zentek’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zentek is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -65.22% -61.52% Zentek Competitors 4.32% -5.83% 4.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zentek and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $280,000.00 -$30.87 million -17.64 Zentek Competitors $1.56 billion $94.47 million 29.99

Zentek’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Zentek has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek’s peers have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zentek peers beat Zentek on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Zentek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

