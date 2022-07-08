Critical Survey: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) vs. Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cars.com and Glory Star New Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 4 0 2.80 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cars.com presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.54%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cars.com and Glory Star New Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $623.68 million 1.11 $7.72 million $0.08 124.64 Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.37 $35.29 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cars.com.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 1.08% 1.82% 0.66% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cars.com beats Glory Star New Media Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cars.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.