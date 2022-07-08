Critical Survey: ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) vs. DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ICU Medical and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 DexCom 0 1 13 0 2.93

ICU Medical currently has a consensus price target of $272.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.21%. DexCom has a consensus price target of $131.07, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Given ICU Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than DexCom.

Volatility and Risk

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 2.68% 7.89% 5.33% DexCom 8.23% 12.42% 5.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICU Medical and DexCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.32 billion 3.01 $103.14 million $2.04 81.35 DexCom $2.45 billion 13.13 $154.70 million $0.52 158.30

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than ICU Medical. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DexCom beats ICU Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. The company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms; and related professional services. It also provides critical care products, such as Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system. The company's products candidature comprises Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

