CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Boosted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,518 shares of company stock worth $22,257,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $190.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.76 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

