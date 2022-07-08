CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 435 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $158.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.30. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

