Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $721,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

