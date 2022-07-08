David Fineberg Purchases 114 Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg acquired 114 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($363.07).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, David Fineberg acquired 96 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £301.44 ($365.03).

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 276.50 ($3.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.17. CMC Markets plc has a twelve month low of GBX 212.50 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 488 ($5.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 282.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.03. The firm has a market cap of £788.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1,106.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 8.88 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.72%.

CMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.96) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

