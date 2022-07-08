Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $287.71

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $287.71 and last traded at $292.13, with a volume of 2147704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

