DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. DENSO has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $44.85.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Analysts forecast that DENSO will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.