Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $177.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.47.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $131.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.78.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $1,908,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $1,688,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $117,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,505 shares of company stock worth $8,645,938. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

