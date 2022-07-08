Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €24.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($47.40) to €45.00 ($46.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from €26.50 ($27.60) to €21.30 ($22.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $41,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

