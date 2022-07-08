Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €66.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($68.75) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.98) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($65.63) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($64.58) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BNP opened at €44.55 ($46.41) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.54. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($59.63) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($72.05).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

