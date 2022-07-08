Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tobam

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.00 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.86.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

