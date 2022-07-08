Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,249,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 37.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned approximately 0.76% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $117,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,102,000. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 533,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,205,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,850,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,039,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.