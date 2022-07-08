Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given New GBX 277 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 306 ($3.71) to GBX 277 ($3.35) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.36) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.00) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.48) to GBX 315 ($3.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.91) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.63) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 321.67 ($3.90).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 241.68 ($2.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,002.08. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 231.10 ($2.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 319.40 ($3.87). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

