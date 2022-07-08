DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.71.

DLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. DLocal has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,530 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 2,469.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 1,543.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after buying an additional 1,000,130 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DLocal by 3,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

