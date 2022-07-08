Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 273 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SONY stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

