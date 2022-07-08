Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.46.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $298.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

