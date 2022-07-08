Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUM opened at $117.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.77.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

