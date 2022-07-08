Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $320,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Generac by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 1,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.14.

Generac stock opened at $230.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.