Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.