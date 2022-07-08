Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX opened at $238.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

