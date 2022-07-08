Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 105 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $340,702,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Linde by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $273.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $266.83 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

