Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 122 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.96.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.