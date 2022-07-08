DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $34.13 Average PT from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 37.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 217,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.06.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

