Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,175 at Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Drax Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.17) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 777.29 ($9.41).
Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 668.50 ($8.10) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 704.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 686.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,165.38. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 388.80 ($4.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.
About Drax Group (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
