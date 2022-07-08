Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,175 at Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Drax Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.17) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 777.29 ($9.41).

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 668.50 ($8.10) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 704.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 686.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,165.38. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 388.80 ($4.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.80), for a total value of £242,700 ($293,896.83).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

