Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,010 at Morgan Stanley

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,000 ($12.11) to GBX 1,010 ($12.23) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($11.81) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 610 ($7.39) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Drax Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $942.50.

Shares of DRXGF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

