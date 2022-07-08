Drax Group’s (DRX) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 591 ($7.16) price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRX. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Drax Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.81) to GBX 990 ($11.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.17) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 777.29 ($9.41).
DRX stock opened at GBX 668.50 ($8.10) on Thursday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.24). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 704.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 686.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,165.38.
Drax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
