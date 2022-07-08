Drax Group’s (DRX) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 591 ($7.16) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRX. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Drax Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.81) to GBX 990 ($11.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.17) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 777.29 ($9.41).

DRX stock opened at GBX 668.50 ($8.10) on Thursday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.24). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 704.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 686.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,165.38.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £242,700 ($293,896.83).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

