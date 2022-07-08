Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CEO Jeffrey J. Bird Sells 2,500 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $25.27 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 144,274 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,675,000 after buying an additional 344,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

