Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $106.83 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

