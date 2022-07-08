Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,718,367 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,933,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

