Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.24.

NYSE DT opened at $42.53 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,326.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 70,846 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. now owns 907,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,748,000 after buying an additional 341,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

