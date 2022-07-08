Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ESTE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 2.19. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,175. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

