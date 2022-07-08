Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 4.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after buying an additional 1,358,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after buying an additional 758,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

