Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 4.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.05 and a 200-day moving average of $148.19. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

